Murray is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Trail Blazers due to a left knee contusion.
It's unclear when Murray suffered his knee injury, but it isn't expected to keep him out of Friday's contest. If Nikola Jokic (back) is ruled out, Murray will likely be relied upon to carry more of the offensive load.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Career-best season continues•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Strong from deep in 20-point game•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Set to play Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Dealing with shin inflammation•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles with shot in blowout loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Strikes for 31 in Indiana•