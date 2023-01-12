Nuggets coach Mike Malone said Murray rolled his ankle a "little bit" Wednesday and should be able to suit up for Friday's game versus the Clippers, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Murray left Wednesday's game against the Suns early but doesn't appear to have suffered a serious injury. Fantasy managers should check for an official injury status ahead of Friday's contest, but the star guard should be good to go.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to return•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Bursts for season-high point total•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Gets green light•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Likely to play against Cleveland•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Drops game-high 18 points•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will play Friday•