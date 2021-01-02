Murray (elbow) is likely to play Friday against the Suns, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Murray was officially probable heading into Friday's contest, and coach Michael Malone said that he would be "shocked" if Murray and teammate JaMychal Green (calf) don't play against Phoenix. Assuming he's active, Murray should take the place of Monte Morris in the starting five.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Team hopeful for Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Out Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Deemed questionable Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Tallies 21 points, avoids injury•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 23 points Christmas Day•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Officially starting Friday•