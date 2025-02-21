Murray is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Lakers due to left knee inflammation.
Murray is expected to suit up Saturday despite a nagging knee issue. Murray averages across his last four outings, so the star guard is unlikely to operate on a minutes restriction if he's upgraded to available.
