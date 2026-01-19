Murray is probable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers due to an illness and left knee inflammation.

Murray is battling a few ailments but should still be able to suit up Tuesday. The star point guard is rolling as Denver's top playmaker amid Nikola Jokic's (knee) absence. Murray has averaged 28.1 points, 8.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 37.0 minutes per contest in his last 11 games, shooting 42.5 percent from beyond the arc.