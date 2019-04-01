Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Expected to play Tuesday

Murray (ankle) is considered probable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Murray departed Sunday's loss to the Wizards with a left ankle sprain, but it doesn't look to be anything overly concerning, and the point guard is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday night. Prior to exiting, Murray posted 12 points, two rebounds, and two assists in 22 minutes of action.

