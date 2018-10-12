Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Expected to see regular minutes Friday

Coach Mike Malone intimated that Friday's preseason game against Chicago will serve as a dress rehearsal, so Murray could see close to his full workload, TJ McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

While nothing is set in stone, the Nuggets will likely treat the game as a final tune-up for the regular season, so the likes of Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton, Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokic should each see close to their expected regular season minutes.