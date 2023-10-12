Murray is probable for Thursday's preseason game agains the Bulls due to a right hamstring injury, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Murray doesn't appear to have suffered a serious injury, so he is expected to play Thursday. However, he played just 17 minutes in the team's preseason opener. If Murray is upgraded to available, he will likely see a similar workload.
