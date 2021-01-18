Murray registered 30 points (11-27 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a block across 42 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Jazz.

Murray was one of two Denver players that scored at least 30 points and, while he relied heavily on volume to post his second 30-point game of the season, he still delivered a strong performance across the board. Murray is averaging 21.2 points per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field over his last nine appearances.