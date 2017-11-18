Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Explodes for 31 in Friday's win

Murray scored 31 points (13-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four assists and two rebounds in 34 minutes during Friday's 146-114 win over the Pelicans.

The 20-year-old led the way for Denver as they set a new NBA season high for points in a regulation game, while the the last time the Nuggets scored more points than this in franchise history, it came in a clash against the SuperSonics (!). Murray's now topped 30 points in two of his last three games, and while his production is likely to remain somewhat inconsistent going forward, he appears to be settling into his new role as the team's primary scoring option.