Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Explodes for 39 points
Murray had 39 points (14-24 FG, 7-12 3PT, 4-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 131-114 win at Memphis.
Murray has dished out at least eight assists in three of his last five outings, while his scoring totals have remained in the high tens / low twenties all season. He is not going to put 30-plus points on a nightly basis, but will aim to extend his strong play Wednesday at home against the Rockets.
