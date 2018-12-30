Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Explodes for 46 points Saturday

Murray finished with 46 points (16-24 FG, 9-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, and one block in 40 minutes during Saturday's 122-118 victory over the Suns.

Murray went off for 46 points Saturday, including a career-high nine triples. He continues to battle ankle soreness but appeared untroubled during his offensive onslaught. He is the 37th ranked player over the past two weeks which is just where owners would have been hoping he would get to when they drafted him with a top 50 pick.