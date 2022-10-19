Murray (hamstring) is facing a "hard minutes restriction" for Wednesday's season-opening matchup versus Utah, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Although vague, coach Michael Malone stated that Murray will play in the second half despite not playing a single minute in the second half in the preseason. It definitely appears that, despite the season beginning, the Nuggets are in no hurry to rush back their star guard due to their championship aspirations. They'll instead ease him back into the rotation.