Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Falls flat in Sunday's victory
Murray scored three points (0-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, and two assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 100-98 victory over Golden State.
Murray missed all nine of his field-goal attempts Sunday, scoring just three points to go with very little else. Owners will just have to take this one on the chin and move on, hoping Murray can bounce back against the Kings on Tuesday. The good news was that Murray still saw playing time down the stretch despite his poor play, a good indication that he is locked in for big minutes even if his shot is not falling.
