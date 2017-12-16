Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Fills out stat sheet in win

Murray supplied 15 points (5-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 39 minutes in Friday's 117-111 win over the Pelicans.

Murray's shot from in front of the arc was a bit off, leading to a modest point total after he'd tallied 28 in each of his previous two contests. Despite the slight downturn Friday, the second-year guard has been enjoying his most productive all-around stretch of the season in December, averaging 18.9 points (on 47.2 percent shooting, including 52.3 percent from three-point range), 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals across 29.3 minutes in the first eight contests of the month.