Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Fills out stat sheet in win
Murray supplied 15 points (5-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 39 minutes in Friday's 117-111 win over the Pelicans.
Murray's shot from in front of the arc was a bit off, leading to a modest point total after he'd tallied 28 in each of his previous two contests. Despite the slight downturn Friday, the second-year guard has been enjoying his most productive all-around stretch of the season in December, averaging 18.9 points (on 47.2 percent shooting, including 52.3 percent from three-point range), 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals across 29.3 minutes in the first eight contests of the month.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 28 points in 35 minutes.•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Drops game-high 28 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will play Sunday vs. Pacers•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Listed as questionable Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 22 in Monday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 28 points in 33 minutes•
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...