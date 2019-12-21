Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Fills stat sheet in win

Murray had 28 points (9-19 FG, 3-6 3PT, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 109-100 loss at Denver.

Murray has settled himself as Denver's second-best scoring option behind Nikola Jokic, and the star point guard has been extremely consistent with his scoring since he has scored 20 or more points in four of his last 10 games while going for double-digit points in nine of those contests. He will try to extend that solid run of form Sunday at the Lakers.