Murray totaled 27 points (10-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 40 minutes during Saturday's 110-101 Game 2 victory over the Clippers.

Murray combined with Nikola Jokic to score almost half of the Nuggets' total score. After a couple of underwhelming performances, Murray found some of the form he had shown throughout the first-round series against the Jazz. Both he and Jokic were kept in check during the second half but the damage had been done and the Nuggets will now head into Game 3 with renewed confidence.