Murray totaled 27 points (10-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 40 minutes during Saturday's 110-101 Game 2 victory over the Clippers.
Murray combined with Nikola Jokic to score almost half of the Nuggets' total score. After a couple of underwhelming performances, Murray found some of the form he had shown throughout the first-round series against the Jazz. Both he and Jokic were kept in check during the second half but the damage had been done and the Nuggets will now head into Game 3 with renewed confidence.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Unable to maintain elite production•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Rare company with 50-point game•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Dazzles in Game 5 victory•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Goes for 50 in losing effort•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Making bubble debut Saturday•