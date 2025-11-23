Murray provided 23 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's 128-123 loss to the Kings.

Muarray was one rebound shy of logging his fourth double-double of the season during the disappointing loss. Murray has struggled with his shot recently, but he took a step forward Saturday night by connecting on 50 percent of his shots. Murray's average of 6.7 assists through 16 games is on pace to beat his previous season totals in the category