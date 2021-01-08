Murray recorded 21 points (8-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and a steal across 46 minutes in Thursday's 124-117 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

After a mediocre inaugural game versus the Kings, Murray has logged double-digit scoring totals in six straight games. While Murray is an apt perimeter shooter, he's on pace for a career year beyond the arc. He's also outpacing his career averages with 22 points and four rebounds per game. Murray is only trailing with his assist numbers, but that dip is almost certainly due to Denver's need for him to create his own shots in space, especially against a tough perimeter defense.