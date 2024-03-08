Murray accumulated 19 points (7-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 win over Boston.

Murray put forth a well-balanced outing in Thursday's victory, ending one point shy of the 20-point mark and two assists short of a double-double to go along with a half-dozen rebounds. Murray has tallied at least 15 points, eight assists and five boards in seven games this year, including in three straight contests.