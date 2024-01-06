Murray closed Friday's 122-120 loss to the Magic with 20 points (9-23 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 33 minutes.

Murray was three rebounds and one assist away from notching his second career triple-double. He's been uncharacteristically cold from three-point range lately, and he's shooting 25.9 percent from beyond the arc over his last four games. He'll look to heat up Sunday against the Pistons.