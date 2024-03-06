Murray logged 28 points (12-25 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 42 minutes during Tuesday's 117-107 overtime loss to the Suns.
Murray put together a second excellent game after throwing up a dud against Miami a week ago. Recording decent assist totals is an occasional problem for Murray alongside Nikola Jokic's contribution in the category, but he's dropped 20 dimes over the past two games.
