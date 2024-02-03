Murray ended Friday's 120-108 win over the Trail Blazers with 13 points (5-21 FG, 3-15 3Pt), nine rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks over 33 minutes.

One more rebound from Murray would have given the Nuggets teo triple-double performances against the Nuggets, as Nikola Jokic hit the mark with a massive 27/22/12 line. Murray has played through the week with minor concussion symptoms, and while his conversion rate has taken a tumble, his shot volume is high enough for him to come away with a solid scoring total. His shooting was particularly bad beyond the arc in Friday's game, making only three of 15 attempts from long range.