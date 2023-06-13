Murray notched 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 41 minutes during Monday's 94-89 victory over Miami in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

It certainly wasn't Murray's best performance, but he did just enough to help Denver win the series-clinching Game 5. The star point guard averaged 26.1 points, 7.1 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals with 47/39/92 shooting splits across 20 postseason appearances. It was quiet the bounce-back campaign for Murray, who missed the entire 2021-22 season after tearing his ACL late in the 2020-21 campaign. Murray's still under contract for two more years, so the Nuggets should be in good position to contend again next season.