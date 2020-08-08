Murray recorded 23 points (10-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 134-132 double-overtime win against the Jazz.

Coach Michael Malone wasted no time throwing Murray, who had missed the team's previous bubble games, into the fire. Playing 39 minutes in his first game back from a hamstring injury, Murray struggled with his efficiency but was still able to handle a sizeable offensive load and pass efficiently, turning the ball over just twice compared to eight dimes.