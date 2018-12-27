Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Forgettable shooting night

Murray mustered just nine points (4-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes in the Nuggets' 111-103 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.

Murray was hamstrung by his coldest shooting night since Nov. 30, as he produced his second straight sub-40-percent tally from the field. Murray has especially been in an extended funk from three-point range, draining just seven of his last 39 attempts from distance across his last eight games. The third-year guard is still a reliable source of scoring overall, however, and he's boosted both his rebounds (5.1) and assists (5.5) in December after posting figures of 3.9 and 5.2 in those categories during November.

