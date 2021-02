Murray and the Nuggets will not play Friday against the Hornets after the league postponed the game, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Tuesday's game at Boston and Wednesday's game at Washington are on as scheduled, but Friday's game has been postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the Hornets, who played against the Spurs on Sunday. It was announced Tuesday morning that San Antonio is dealing with four positive COVID-19 tests.