Murray wasn't wearing a brace and was full go during Wednesday's practice, but he said after the session that his thumb issue is still on his mind when he's catching or shooting the ball, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Murray joined the rest of Denver's starters on the sidelines for Sunday's regular-season finale, marking his second absence over three games due to the right thumb issue. The point guard still has a couple more days to rest and rehab before the Nuggets know who their opening-round playoff matchup will be. While it sounds like Murray will give it a go regardless, his current thumb issue is a storyline worth following.