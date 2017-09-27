Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Full participant in first days of camp

Murray (groin) has been a full participant during the Nuggets' first days of camp and feels 'quicker [and] more explosive' after offseason surgery, according to coach Michael Malone, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

With the team holding an open competition for the starting point guard job, Murray's -- and the other guard's -- health during camp could certainly have an impact on the final decision. That said, coach Malone's words indicate Murray is fully healthy and feeling more athletic than he did last season. During 2016-17, he posted 9.9 points and 2.1 assists while drilling 1.4 threes per game at a 33.4 percent clip.