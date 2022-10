Murray (hamstring) was a full participant in Monday's practice session, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Murray was unavailable for the Nuggets' final three preseason games due to a sore left hamstring, but he's trending in the right direction ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 25-year-old face a minutes restriction early in the year, especially after he missed all of last season due to an ACL injury.