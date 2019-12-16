Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Gets 33 minutes in second straight game
Murray (back) contributed 14 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes Sunday in the Nuggets' 111-105 win over the Knicks.
Murray nursed a sore back heading into the weekend, but his ability to play exactly 33 minutes in back-to-back wins Friday and Saturday should more of less clear up any concern about the point guard's availability heading into the upcoming week. It's worth wondering, however, if Murray may still be easing back to full health after his early exit in the Dec. 10 loss to the 76ers. In his subsequent three outings, Murray is averaging only 13.3 points on 37.5 percent shooting from the field and 29.4 percent shooting from distance.
