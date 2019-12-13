Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Gets green light
Murray (abdomen) has been cleared to play Thursday against Portland.
Murray was officially listed as questionable earlier in the day, but his Instagram post stated that he'd be back for Thursday's clash. He's putting up 13.4 points, 3.4 assists and three rebounds over his last five starts.
