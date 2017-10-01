Play

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Gets start in preseason opener

Murray will start Saturday's preseason opener against the Warriors, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

The Nuggets are holding an open competition for the starting point guard job, but it appears Murray will get the first crack at it Saturday. With Jameer Nelson (toe) unavailable for the contest, Murray and Emmanuel Mudiay should each get extended looks in the contest.

