Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Getting green light
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (calf) has been cleared to play Monday against the Kings.
Murray carried a probable tag leading up to Monday's tipoff, so this was the expected outcome. He's started all five games this season for the Nuggets and is averaging 26.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.6 minutes.
