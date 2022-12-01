Murray closed with 26 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 120-100 win over Houston.

Murray had lots of consistency issues in the opening weeks of the season, but that was to be expected considering he didn't play at all during the 2021-22 campaign while rehabbing from an ACL injury. The point guard is starting to find his rhythm, however, and he's now scored at least 20 points in three games in a row for the first time in the current season. Murray averaged 20.0 points, 5.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game across 11 appearances in November.