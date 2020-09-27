Murray notched 19 points (7-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and a steal in 43 minutes during Saturday's 117-107 Game 5 loss against the Lakers.

Murray was dealing with a bruised knee prior to Game 5 and that might have been the reason why he looked limited at times -- his 19-point output was his lowest mark of the postseason since Sep. 9, when he scored 18 against the Clippers. Murray was Denver's best player during the postseason by a wide margin and averaged 26.5 points per game while hitting the 30-point plateau six different times.