Murray had 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in Sunday's Game 6 win over the Clippers.

Murray was an efficient 9-of-13 from the field, while finishing as a team-best plus-14 in 41 minutes. After putting up 26 points in Game 5, Murray has back-to-back 20-point efforts for the first time since Games 5 and 6 against Utah.