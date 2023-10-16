Murray delivered 21 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), two rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block across 22 minutes in Sunday's 116-102 preseason win over the Bulls.

Murray eclipsed the 20-minute mark for the first time in the preseason on Sunday and responded by putting up his first 20-point game. The Nuggets are cautious of overusing their star players in the preseason as they gear up to defend their title, so Murray is unlikely to see more than 20 or 25 minutes of action in the remaining contests before the start of the regular season.