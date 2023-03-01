Murray amassed 32 points (12-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 133-112 victory over the Rockets.

Murray was dealing with back soreness before Tuesday's contest, but that wasn't noticeable once the game started, and the star point guard led the Nuggets in scoring en route to an easy 21-point win. Murray has scored 20 or more points in eight of his last 10 games and is averaging 25.6 points per contest in that span.