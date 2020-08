Murray had 50 points (18-31 FG, 9-15 3PT, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists in Sunday's Game 4 loss to the Jazz.

After a pair of down games in Games 2 and 3, Murray looked much more like the player who went for 36 points on 20 shots in the Nuggets' Game 1 victory. While the Nuggets ultimately fell short, Murray had his highest-scoring game of the season -- by an 11-point margin -- while falling just short of matching his season-best 12 rebounds.