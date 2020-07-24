Murray (coach's decision) went through parts of Friday'ss practice, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
It's not clear why Murray was held out of Denver's first scrimmage Wednesday against the Wizards, and we haven't gotten any more information on the matter. Considering he only went through parts of Friday's practice, it's not clear if he'll play in Denver's second scrimmage Saturday against the Pelicans.
