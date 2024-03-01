Murray tweaked his right ankle during Thursday's game versus the Heat and went back to the locker room, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. He's questionable to return.

Murray landed on Aaron Gordon's foot a few minutes before halftime and rolled his ankle pretty good, but he was able to go to the back under his own power. If he's unable to return, the Nuggets will likely turn to Reggie Jackson to pick up the ball-handling duties.