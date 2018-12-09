Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Goes to locker room again
Murray (shin) went back to the locker room for a second time after attempting to start the second half of Saturday's contest against the Hawks, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Murray injured his right shin before halftime and went to the locker room, but ended up starting the second half. He took himself out after just two minutes, however, going back to the locker room. It would be surprising if he returned to the contest.
More News
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...