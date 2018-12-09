Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Goes to locker room again

Murray (shin) went back to the locker room for a second time after attempting to start the second half of Saturday's contest against the Hawks, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Murray injured his right shin before halftime and went to the locker room, but ended up starting the second half. He took himself out after just two minutes, however, going back to the locker room. It would be surprising if he returned to the contest.

