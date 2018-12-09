Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Goes to locker room
Murray went to the locker room during Saturday's game against the Hawks due to an apparent right foot injury, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
More information may emerge once the team's medical staff gets a better look at the injury. Murray should be considered questionable to return.
