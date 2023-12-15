Murray (ankle) will play in Thursday's game against the Nets.
Murray was carrying a probable tag into Thursday's game prior to this update. He was held out of Tuesday's game against the Bulls, but that was the second leg of a back-to-back set and the Nuggets were likely exercising caution.
