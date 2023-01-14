Murray (ankle) is available for Friday's game versus the Clippers.
Murray has been upgraded from probable to available Friday after suffering a left ankle sprain in his previous game. The star guard will likely be the focal point of the Nuggets' offense with Nikola Jokic (wrist) out.
