Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Good to go Saturday
Murray (ankle) has been cleared to play Saturday against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
A right ankle sprain had originally left Murray probable for the contest. As expected, he's good to go. Over the past six games, he's averaging 19.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 34.7 minutes.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores game-high 31 points Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Forgettable shooting night•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Elite as facilitator in win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Heats up late in win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 19 points Friday•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...