Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Good to go Saturday

Murray (ankle) has been cleared to play Saturday against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

A right ankle sprain had originally left Murray probable for the contest. As expected, he's good to go. Over the past six games, he's averaging 19.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 34.7 minutes.

