Murray (right knee) said he will play Thursday against the Cavaliers according to Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports.

Murray missed the past six games for Denver, but he was able to get plenty of rest during the All-Star break and participated in Tuesday's practice. Bruce Brown did an admirable job filling in for Murray, but his usage rate will take a hit with this news. As for Ish Smith, his fantasy value was already trending down anyways with the Nuggets picking up Reggie Jackson as their new backup point guard.