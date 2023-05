Murray (illness) is available for Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Lakers, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Murray has been upgraded from questionable available Tuesday, as expected. Despite dealing with an illness, there is no indication that he will be on a minutes restriction. Murray averaged 23.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals across his previous two matchups with the Lakers this season.