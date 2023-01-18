Murray (ankle) is available and starting Tuesday versus the Trail Blazers.

The 25-year-old appeared to be trending in the wrong direction after he was downgraded from probable to questionable Tuesday afternoon, but the lingering ankle sprain won't prevent him from taking the court against Portland. Murray has averaged 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 34.0 minutes over his past five games.